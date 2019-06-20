Springdale Senior Citizen Center receives sizable grant

A local corporation gives a group of senior citizens a huge gift.

Tyson Foods awarded the Springdale Senior Citizen Center a $20,000 grant.

It will offset the cost of center meals to better feed everyone that walks through the doors.

Springdale Senior Center Director Lori Proud is grateful for the donation.

“Tyson is giving back to where they started, and a lot of our seniors have started off working for Tyson many years ago. So it’s nice to see it go full circle,” Proud said.

“We’re never going to forget our roots, we’re never going to forget that this is our hometown. We’re just so happy and proud to invest in an organization in the senior center,” said Derek Burleson, Tyson public relations manager.

Tyson said the goal of the grant is to provide a nutritious meal to every senior citizen.