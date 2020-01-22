Springdale takes action to expand alcohol ordinances

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Springdale City Council pushed for a new provision that allows more freedom to sell alcohol in a city park.

Tuesday night the council voted in favor of allowing beer and wine to be served during events in Walter Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale.

Currently, alcohol is prohibited in all city parks but it is allowed in Shiloh Square, the covered area just next to Turnbow Park.

“”The events at Shiloh Square are kind of overflowing into Turnbow Park,” said Wyman Morgan, Springdale’s Director of Administration and Finance. “And we wanted to make clear where alcohol is allowed and where it isn’t.”

The measure allows alcohol to be sold as a fundraiser for local groups and allows restaurants to operate beer and wine gardens during events in the park.

Springdale city officials hope to promote the area and surrounding local businesses with the new allowance.