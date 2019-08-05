Springdale teacher is semi-finalist for Arkansas Teacher of the Year

DURHAM, Ark. (KFTA) — A Springdale teacher was selected among 15 regional finalists to possibly be the state’s teacher of the year.

Joel Lookadoo, a ninth-grade algebra teacher at Lakeside Junior High School in Springdale is one of the four semi-finalists selected out of the 15 regional finalists.

Lookadoo was selected as a semi-finalist while at the Governor’s Mansion. He and the other three will be observed and interviewed by a selection committee.

Each semi-finalist received a certificate, medallion, and a $1,000 award.

The other semi-finalists are teachers in Mountain Home, Conway and Little Rock.

The 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year will be announced during fall.



