Springdale Teacher named Arkansas Teacher of the Year

Joel Lookadoo is the first Springdale teacher to win the award in over a decade.

Springdale, Ark. (KFTA) — After months of deliberation, Arkansas has a new Teacher of the Year, and he is from right here in Northwest Arkansas.

Students packed the gym at Lakeside Junior High for what seemed like a normal school assembly.

“I really didn’t know that this is what it was,” former math teacher and current Instructional Facilitator at Don Tyson School of Innovation, Joel Lookadoo said.

Then, in walked the state Secretary of Education Johnny Key. Lookadoo stood in the back of the gym catching up with colleagues, not suspecting a thing.

“Today, we are talking about excellence in teaching,” Key said addressing the gym.

“You’re 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year,” he announced, presenting the award to Lookadoo.

Lookadoo honored at special school assembly

“Very excited, very humbled to be the one who’s chosen to represent our state. There are so many good educators throughout our state,” Lookadoo said.

Lookadoo is just 7 years into his young career; a career he was not even sure he wanted at first.

“I really got into education because I wanted to coach basketball. Teaching was just what I had to do so that I could coach and then as we got in the classroom, I realized I loved the classroom,” he said.

“He is a model of excellence in all that he does,” Superintendent Dr. Jim Rollins said.

Rollins praised Lookadoo for his commitment to the students.

“He gets to know them personally, he gets to know their preferred learning style. He gets to know their family,” he said.

“Joel is the epitome of all means all and that’s what this district is all about: teaching all students,” Key said.

Lookadoo though gives credit to his co-workers.

“The teachers I’ve worked really closely with over the past few years have been inspiring. They challenge me. We encourage one another,” Lookadoo said.

But Tuesday, it was all about him getting the recognition he deserves.

Starting in July, Lookadoo will serve a year on the state board of education and travel to districts throughout the state.

He is also now in the running for National Teacher of the Year.