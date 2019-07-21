Springdale video game store holds cosplay contest

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — As Comic-Con takes place in San Diego, a Springdale video game store hosted its own version of the convention on Saturday.

Game X Change in Springdale held a cosplay contest for customers to dress as their favorite pop culture characters.

The store provided a 15 percent discount on new items for participants.

“I’m excited to see everyone’s cosplay, how they dress up,” said Henrry Magana. “We have a few people here already dressed up — everyeone is doing such a great job and I’m excited for the contest.”

The event is just one of several the store puts on for the community each year.