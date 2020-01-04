Springdale will have a few road closures next week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Springdale will have three road/lane closures next week.

Springdale Public Works will be working at the intersection of Old Missouri and Ford Ave., Monday, January 6 beginning at 9 a.m. until about 11 a.m.

Inner lanes will be closed.

If you have any questions, please contact Public Works at 750-8135.

Springdale Water Utilities personnel will be installing sewer taps to serve two new residences in Springdale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday, January 7 that will require Sanders Ave. to be closed to thru traffic between Ritter St. and Lowell Rd.

Commuters and emergency vehicles may detour the work zone utilizing Ritter St. and Cameron Ave.

Residents with houses in the work zone will be able to access their residences.

If you have any questions about this closure, please contact Springdale Water Utilities at 751-5751.

Springdale Water Utilities personnel will be preforming work in three locations along Old Wire Rd.

The work will be occurring between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7 through Thursday, January 9, at the latest.

If you have any questions regarding this closure, please contact Springdale Water Utilities at 751-5751.