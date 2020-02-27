Springdale will move forward with plans to renovate downtown park

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Springdale’s 2020 plans for downtown revitalization are moving forward, the mayor said in his “State of the City Address” on Tuesday.

Luther George park is popular for its playground and trails, but Mayor Doug Sprouse said the plan is to make it a Northwest Arkansas destination.

The Walton Family Foundation donated a grant in 2017 to jump start the park’s renovation with the intention the park expands with public art, performing art and seasonal outdoor markets.

The completed renovation plans will go to the Downtown Springdale Alliance this year to approve the final designs, Sprouse said. Funding is the next step before construction.

“We’re gonna be working with [city] council over the next couple of months to identify funding that we can put in place over time so that we can pledge that amount,” Sprouse said.

Sprouse wants the city to commit at least $2 million over the next two years for the renovations, with no extra taxes for Springdale residents. The hope is to find other ways to move public funds, said Ashley Earhart, the mayor’s spokesperson.

The remaining $6-7 million will come from private investors.