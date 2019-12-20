Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in NWA

"The 40-year, 3-trilogy Skywalker Saga in the Star Wars franchise is coming to a grand finale this weekend."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Star Wars fans came out to the Fiesta Square AMC Theatre in Fayetteville to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Local fan Vic Blasingame said, “I want all these characters stories, the loose ends tied up. You know I want to know who’s raising Mon. I’m confused.”

The FC Cosmos soccer team all came to watch the premiere together.

The ninth chapter of the series premiered at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

