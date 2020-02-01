Startups across country coming to Northwest Arkansas to work with big companies

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Startups around the country are coming to Northwest Arkansas to work with companies like Walmart, Tyson, J.B. Hunt, and Georgia Pacific.

Twelve local startups presented at the first Plug and Play Northwest Arkansas Supply Chain and Logistics Summit at Crystal Bridges.

It wrapped up a three-month program that forged relationships with big companies headquartered in Northwest Arkansas.

“Essentially what we do is invest in and help startups succeed. Our goal here in Arkansas is to really connect all these supply chain startups to executives and business units to Walmart, Tyson, J.B. Hunt, and hopefully have them all do business and pilots together,” Founder of Play and Plug Supply Chain Michael Zayonc said.

Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke on how beneficial it is to do business in Arkansas.