State-of-the art disc golf course set to open in Farmington

The park is set to open at the end of August

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KFTA) — Construction of new additions in a city park is almost complete.

Plans and upgrades have continued for about more than a year at Creek ide Park. Upgrades include tennis and basketball courts, a walking trail and a disc golf course.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn said, “… It will be one of the best disc golf courses probably in Northwest Arkansas… and maybe in the four-state area.”

He added,”It’s going to very challenging and that’s what disc golf players look for. They look for challenging courses that give them a challenge and something they can really enjoy playing.

The grand opening is set for late August.

