State Police adds new headquarters in Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KFTA) — A $14 million facility combining an Arkansas State Police crime lab and the Troop L Headquarters opened in Lowell on Friday.

The nearly decade-old project was dedicated with a groundbreaking ceremony that featured the governor and other law enforcement heads. They said the new facility will boost criminal investigations in the area.

Officers and deputies formerly made weekly trips to the state lab in Little Rock. That’s no longer a scenario with the regional crime lab.

Drug and toxicology evidence from Northwest Arkansas arrests can now be analyzed in Lowell.

Kermit Channell is the Arkansas State Crime Lab director. He said the new facility will aid in the fight against drugs.

“It’s not only critical for this region, but it’s really critical for the state,” Channell said. “Specifically, [it’ll help law enforcement] try to handle and tackle some of the drug problems that we’re having across not just Arkansas but across the nation.”

Almost 70 total employees will work at the building.