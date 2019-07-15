Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

State police targeting speeders

Fox 24
Posted: / Updated:
ARKANSAS STATE POLICE_1502158754860.jpg

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — State police will be patrolling streets and highways and working overtime shifts between July 15-21 to ensure speed limits are being obeyed, Arkansas State Police.

Police said they have seen many deaths as a result of speeding.

Colonel Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety representative said, “It (speeding) greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object on the roadway or an unexpected change in the highway, such as a sharp curve.”

According to police, more than 9,700 died as a result of speeding during 2017.

For more information click, here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss