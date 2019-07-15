State police targeting speeders

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — State police will be patrolling streets and highways and working overtime shifts between July 15-21 to ensure speed limits are being obeyed, Arkansas State Police.

Police said they have seen many deaths as a result of speeding.

Colonel Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety representative said, “It (speeding) greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object on the roadway or an unexpected change in the highway, such as a sharp curve.”

According to police, more than 9,700 died as a result of speeding during 2017.

