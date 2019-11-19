State Supreme Court could be next stop for Centerton water system acquisition

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Gravette lost its lawsuit against purchasing Centerton’s water system on November 13. The Arkansas Court of Appeals made the decision and now Gravette plans to file an appeal, according to Mayor Kurt Maddox.

Gravette’s Mayor Maddox posted a video on the City of Gravette – Government Facebook page about the Arkansas Court of Appeals’ decision.

Proposed water service area purchase from Centerton Waterworks & Sewer Department.

There is another city interested in buying part of Centerton’s water system.

On Monday evening, November 18, Bella Vista’s City Council voted 3 to 2 to continue to pursue the purchase of Centerton’s water system.

Bella Vista Communications Director Cassie Lapp said it’s interested in the part of the system, that is in their city limits. “As it could allow us to expand water service to those in Bella Vista that do not currently have water provided,” said Lapp. “But in order to accomplish that, we would purchase some lines in Gravette.”

Centerton’s Water and Sewer Commission met Tuesday morning, November 19. Director Frank Holzkamper said they did not discuss Gravette, but did talk about Bella Vista, who had a representative at the meeting. “We gave a proposed December 2 deadline for Bella Vista to make a decision to purchase a portion of the Centerton water system that goes into Bella Vista,” said Holzkamper.

As for Gravette’s lawsuit that’s been ongoing for a few years, “I hate the fact that they’re wasting citizen’s money and I wish it just all goes away,” said Holzkamper. “We [Centerton] have spent tens-of-thousands of dollars fighting this.”