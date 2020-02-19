State Troopers and Police officers pied in face for a good cause

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas State Troopers and Farmington Police Officers participated in the pie the police fundraiser at IHOP in Fayetteville.

The goal of the event was to raise money for Arkansas Children’s.

For a $20 donation, people were able to pie an officer or trooper in the face with a whipped cream pie and all the money raised will stay in the Natural State.

“We want to help the community out and make sure we raise for our local Arkansas hospitals and all the kids here,” IHOP Fayetteville General Manager Amber Glosser said.

If you couldn’t make today’s fundraiser don’t worry, you have another chance to raise money for sick and injured kids.

National Pancake Day will be next Tuesday, February 25 at IHOPs nationwide.

For a donation to a children’s hospital, you can get a free short stack.