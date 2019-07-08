Staying healthy in the heat this summer

The temperature is only going to get warmer this summer.

We sat down with a doctor who tells us the difference between the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Dr. Randy Conover says both have to do with the body losing a lot of water and salt but heat exhaustion will cause a rapid pulse and you’ll start to feel faint and extremely tired.

A heat stroke causes your core temperature to reach over 104 degrees which could cause you to lose consciousness and experience paralysis.

Dr. Conover says if at any point you see someone overheated, get them to shade and cool them down with ice packs and call 911 if necessary.