Staying safe in school zones and crosswalks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — You come across several school zones every day, but sometimes people aren’t always clear on the rules that apply when you’re in one.

Arkansas law states a person driving near a school cannot travel at speeds over 25 miles per hour when children are present.

If you see lights flashing, it normally means students are arriving or leaving school, but it shouldn’t be the only thing you look at to determine if the reduced speed limit is in effect.

When you’re a pedestrian, there are a few things you can do to make sure you get to your destination safely.

Avoid texting, listening to music, or talking on the phone

Use designated crosswalks. Don’t just cross anywhere

Make eye contact with drivers before you cross and make sure they see you.

“Don’t just depend on, ‘Well I’m in the crosswalk so I must be fine’ because it is state law,” said Alan Wilbourn, public information officer for Fayetteville Public Schools. “However, when it comes to you versus the car, that’s going to have a bad ending.”

As a reminder for drivers, let pedestrians fully cross to the other side before you keep driving.