Steaks For Sheepdogs cook for local first responders and honor slain Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An organization dedicated to giving back to law enforcement is honoring slain officer Stephen Carr as they feed hundreds of men and women who protect our community.

Steak for sheepdogs served over 500 dinners at the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences Saturday night.

One of the tables was reserved for Carr. Next to the table sat a portrait of the American flag with Carr’s badge number 413.

Steaks For Sheepdogs founder Joe Wilson said this is his way of showing support to the men and women who take care of us day and night.



“We sorted through all of the steak and found the perfect steak. We cooked it ourselves, we plated it ourselves. It’s in here at the table, set aside for our fallen officer, our brother, our sheepdog… and if he was here I know he would want two steaks,”said Wilson.

Fayetteville police, Fayetteville fire and Washington County Sheriff’s Office were some of the departments who came out to the event.