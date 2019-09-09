Hosted by the Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas to support local families

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas is encouraging the community to step up for a great cause. The organization is hosting its annual Step Up for Down Syndrome walk on Saturday, October 5th.

The event serves as the organization’s main fundraiser, which enables DSCNWA to continue to provide and develop programs and services for more than 250 local families.

Cindy and Liam Meza joined Fox 24’s Tavares Jones, to share more about the organization and what it means to have the walk’s proceeds benefit families in Northwest Arkansas.

This year’s Step Up for Down Syndrome, will be held on Saturday, October 5th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arvest Ballpark parking lot (the walk itself will begin at noon). Attendees will gather for a fun, a half-mile walk around Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The cost is $25 (13+yrs) $15 (2-12yrs). For additional registration info, click here.