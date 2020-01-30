Officer Stephen Carr honored at Men’s Razorback Basketball game

FOX24

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — There was a standing ovation at the men’s basketball game tonight, January 30, as the arena cheered on fallen officer Stephen Carr’s family and fellow officers.

Officer Carr was shot and killed in December while in his patrol car in the Fayetteville Police Department’s parking lot.

During the game, his father Paul, his sister Kristen, and his girlfriend Maddie took center court alongside several of his brothers and sisters with the Fayetteville Police Department to honor him for his sacrifice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Souper Bowl of Caring

FOX24 Video


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss