STL Cardinals gear is for sale at Academy Sports

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Academy Sports + Outdoors stores locally are selling St. Louis Cardinals National League Central Division clinch locker room Tees.
The store is selling the official locker room Tees worn by players after Sunday’s clinch.
The “October Reign” shirt is $32.99 and “Trophy Season” is $27.99
STORE LOCATIONS:
Fayetteville: 3864 N Steele Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703
Rogers: 3855 S 26th St, Rogers, AR 72758
Fort Smith: 5001 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903
It’s been four years since the Cardinals are in the postseason. The team made the NLCD with a win on the last day of the season, they beat the Cubs 9-0.
Game one of the National League Division Series is Thursday in Atlanta. Cardinals will play the Braves, who won the NL East.