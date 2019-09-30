STL Cardinals gear is for sale at Academy Sports

Two Cardinals Tees to choose from: October Reign or Trophy Season! Or get both!

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Academy Sports + Outdoors stores locally are selling St. Louis Cardinals National League Central Division clinch locker room Tees.

The store is selling the official locker room Tees worn by players after Sunday’s clinch.

The “October Reign” shirt is $32.99 and “Trophy Season” is $27.99

STORE LOCATIONS:

Fayetteville: 3864 N Steele Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Rogers: 3855 S 26th St, Rogers, AR 72758

Fort Smith: 5001 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903

It’s been four years since the Cardinals are in the postseason. The team made the NLCD with a win on the last day of the season, they beat the Cubs 9-0.

Game one of the National League Division Series is Thursday in Atlanta. Cardinals will play the Braves, who won the NL East.





