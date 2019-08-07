Stolen vehicle arrest slowed traffic on College Avenue

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Traffic was slowed on College Avenue while three people were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened north of Lokomotion Family Fun Center near the Fayetteville and Springdale border.

Witnesses reported at least seven officers surrounded a vehicle with their guns drawn.

Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department said three suspects were in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Springdale. The driver and passenger were compliant and didn’t resist when being arrested.

However, a passenger in the backseat was not compliant, Taylor explained. He said that suspect refused to get out of the vehicle.

A K9 officer was used to try to get that suspect out, but after failed attempts, the suspect was sprayed twice with JPX, a form of pepper spray.

Taylor said the suspect was taken to a hospital for observation.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.

