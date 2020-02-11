Storm spotters training session held at Washington County Sheriff’s Office

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A free, open to the public storm spotter training session is being held at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The training event is conducted by a guest National Weather Service meteorologist visiting from their office in Tulsa and a local emergency management agency.

Hosted at the annex building, the training aims to inform those who attend on spotting techniques and storm structure which helps prepare the storm spotters for any extreme or unusual circumstances.

Other topics covered will include the latest on weather tech, ideas for organizing spotter groups, and important safety considerations.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa works hand in hand with emergency management officials, members of police and fire departments and amateur radio operators to obtain first-hand severe weather reports and make critical warning decisions.

There is no preregistration and all members of the public are invited.