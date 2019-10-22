Strong winds topple storefronts off several Rogers businesses

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A shocking sight at 8th Street Venue in Rogers. Incredibly strong winds ripped the storefronts right off several businesses.

Store owners are overwhelmed but staying strong.

“I was not expecting what we’re seeing,” said Leah Thrasher who owns Thrasher Wireless, one of the six stores at 8th Street Venu.

Storefronts left in shambles after strong winds toppled them over just after midnight Monday morning. Shop owners are grateful it wasn’t worse.

“Thankfully cause there was so much glass in the storefront it would’ve been a lot worse if it would’ve happened during regular business hours,” said Thrasher.

“I think God blessed people,” said Addison Lin, owner of 8th Street Plaza.

Lin woke up to a call from an employee around six in the morning giving him the shocking news of what happened overnight.

“Your buildings are torn down, and I said no, it scared me and I ran all the way here and it was just like this,” said Lin.

Lin immediately checked his surveillance cameras hoping to watch the exact moment the storm wreaked havoc on his building.

“Actually they stopped recording around like 12 o’clock at night because of the storm it broke my cameras down too so I think after that, the buildings were torn down,” said Lin.

Clean up underway now for Lin and all his tenants to start the rebuilding process as soon as possible.

“Rebuild all the frames, doors, glass, electrical, fire safety system, everything, it’s a lot of work,” said Lin.

Despite the damage left behind, a sense of hope remains.

“There’s always a silver lining when something like this happens,” said Thrasher.

Rogers police are keeping an eye on damaged businesses to make sure looters don’t take advantage of the situation.

Lin hopes to start rebuilding in the coming days and reopen for business in about a month.





