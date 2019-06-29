Strongman competition benefits American Society of Autism

(BENTONVILLE, Ark. – KFTA) More than 200 strongmen and women converged in Northwest Arkansas on Saturday to compete for a cause.

Participants engaged in a strongman competition, an arm wrestling tournament, and an arm-lifting contest — all to benefit the American Society of Autism.

The event, a year in the making, is centered around a little boy named Georgie who has autism.

“We’ve got people from California, Florida, we even got a guy from Budapest,” said Raymond Cote, Georgie’s dad. “We’ve got some of the biggest names in strength that have jumped on board to sponsor this.

Don Underwood, a professional arm wrestler featured on the AMC series Game of Arms, was among those names.

“The kids is what it’s all about,” said Underwood. “The future of any sport and life in general is the kids. I’m here giving them every bit of support and power that I have.”

Click here if you would like to donate to the American Society of Autism.