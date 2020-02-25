Students in Lincoln to learn agriculture at new facility

LINCOLN, Ark. (KFTA) — Lincoln is giving students hands-on experience with a new animal science facility.

It broke ground on the new space this afternoon at Lincoln High School. When it is finished, half of the facility will be indoors, the other half will be outdoors.

It hopes to house hogs, sheep, cattle and other animals to help students studying animal science.

Agriculture teacher Sarah Hale said a resource like this is very important for their students.

“In Arkansas, one out of every four people work in the agriculture industry. And I’d say it’s even higher than that in Washington County. We are the hub of the agriculture industry so it’s really important for our students,” Hale says.

The building will be ready for students by June 1.