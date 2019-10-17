Students lend helping hand, cleaning up Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — From Lake Atalanta to Foerster Park, students from Heritage High School are doing their part to help clean up the City of Rogers.

Gloria Poorman, a Heritage High School teacher, says the entire freshmen class was spread throughout the community as sophomores and juniors were taking state mandated practice tests.

“Our principal, Jim Davis, thought it would be a great idea for our freshmen and even our seniors who aren’t testing to get out on this beautiful day and do some community service. So what we’re doing is cleaning up here at Lake Atalanta, we have some other students at some different parks here in Rogers, and we got really lucky with this weather. It’s great,” she said.

Poorman says Wednesday’s community service was a great way for students to learn how to care for their community.