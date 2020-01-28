Students preserve history through technology

LINCOLN, Ark. (KFTA) — Students are creating innovative ways to keep the history of the City of Lincoln alive.

A group of four students here at lincoln middle school noticed how the names on the sidewalk were getting hard to read — so they decided to use technology as a way to preserve history.

The Lincoln Middle School used to be a High School, and names of graduates were engraved along the sidewalks — going all the way back to the 1940s.

A couple of weeks ago, the students in Mr. Huffmaster’s class were challenged to come up with a new project idea.

Kassidy Cuzick came up with the “Graduate Sidewalk Project”.

It’s a website that lists the names of all the graduates with their yearbook pictures and it’s linked to a Q-R code on signs outside by the engraved sidewalks.

The students want to make sure people are able to easily find the names of their parents and grandparents for years to come.

They said seeing this idea come to life is a great feeling, especially considering their young age.

“Usually we get underestimated for what we can come up with and think of,” Cuzick said. “So it’s really cool that we came up with this idea and I hope that it gets spread around.”

Cuzick and her classmates said their favorite part of this project is looking at the trends throughout the years — like hairstyles and clothes.