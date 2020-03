FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Later this year, an expanded styrofoam ban will go into effect for the City of Fayetteville.

Currently, the City prohibits the sale of single-use, disposable styrofoam containers on city property as well as the purchase of styrofoam with city money.

The updated ban will apply to all food trucks, vendors, restaurants, and businesses everywhere in Fayetteville.

The ordinance goes into effect on May 1.