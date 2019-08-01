Substitute 1st to certify in robotics at new training center

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — A substitute teacher is the first woman to get a robotics certification at a new training center.

Caroline Trahan was received certification from NWA Regional Robotics Training Center in Fayettevillee.

Anyone may take part in the program. Those at the center said the program helps prepare for a demanding career field.

“I definitely encourage anybody that’s interested in computers or robotics to take the class. It’s worth it if you’re into that kind of thing,” Trahan said.