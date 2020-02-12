Supermarkets fail to warn customers about hazardous food

FOX24

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
Skip the Coupon Clipping and Still Save on Groceries_-873210115045831402

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A new study shows supermarkets do not do enough to tell people about recalls that could affect their health.

Walmart got an F, according to a study from the U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

About 48 million Americans contract a foodborne illness every year with 128,000 people hospitalized, and 3,000 dead, according to The Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The study focused on five issues:

  • Foodborne illness remains a public health threat
  • Foodborne illness exposure continues after recalls
  • Recall system often relies on mass media
  • Grocery stores can help protect public health
  • Consumer-facing transparency keeps people healthy

A few key findings from the study:

  • Most stores failed on recall notification scorecard
  • 84% of stories did not disclose information on recall policies
  • More than half of grocery stores offer direct notification programs
  • No surveyed grocery store reveals notices are located in the store

Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss