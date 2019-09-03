Susan G. Komen Ozark’s BigWigs campaign

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A fun campaign begins today that engages local leaders to help in the fight against breast cancer.

We’ve got Lauren Marquette and Meredith Lowry with us this morning to talk about the BigWigs campaign.

The BigWigs campaign engages local corporate and community leaders as representatives in the fight against breast cancer.

During the 4-6 week campaign, each BigWig will raise a minimum of $5,000, which will be used to ensure access to essential breast health services and education programs and support research to find the cures for breast cancer.

Through this program, 75% of the net funds raised remain in local communities to help fund local breast cancer initiatives.

