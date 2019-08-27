Suspect arrested after multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFTA) — Van Buren Police have made an arrest after numerous thefts and vehicle break-ins happened over the past couple of months.

Jacob Whitsett, 18, was arrested after a short foot pursuit near the 1400 Block of Cherry Street on Friday.

Whitsett had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Sebastian County and had been developed as a suspect.

Whitsett was charged with the following crimes: three counts of vehicle theft, 11 counts of breaking or entering to vehicles, seven counts of misdemeanor theft, three counts of theft of credit/debit card, one count of fleeing apprehension and one count of resisting arrest.

Whitsett was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center.