Suspect dead in northeast Oklahoma officer-involved shooting

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in northeastern Oklahoma.

Police say the shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Sand Springs, about 7 miles west of Tulsa and 92 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter says shots were fired at the end of a pursuit involving a Sand Springs officer and a suspect, who was fatally wounded.

Carter says the officer was pinned against his vehicle during the incident. He says the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment and observation. The officer’s condition was not immediately available.

Carter says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the shooting. Neither the officer nor the suspect was immediately identified.



