Suspect identified in Stone County deputy-involved shooting

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The suspect in the deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Stone County has been identified.

Samuel Fullerton, 39, has been identified as the deceased suspect in yesterday’s shooting that occurred at the 2000 block of Flag Road.

Erika Johnson, 32, a resident at the Flag Road address, has been identified as the female who was wounded in the shooting incident. Her wound was reported to be non-life threatening.

The body of Stone County Deputy Sheriff Mike Stephen was released from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory this morning following an autopsy. Forensic evidence recovered at the scene has also been submitted to the crime lab for analysis.

Two Stone County Sheriff’s Deputies in addition to Deputy Stephen were present as gunfire erupted at the residence.

Deputy Stephen had been dispatched to the residence for purposes of a welfare check stemming from an alleged disturbance.