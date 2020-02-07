Suspect in custody following early morning homicide in McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred early this morning in the South rural part of the county.

A male was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with friends.

The suspect forced the other occupants of the vehicle to drive further down the road where the victim was dumped.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The McDonald County Coroner’s office will be performing an autopsy.

The suspect was arrested this evening at his home and is being held pending formal charges.

No motive is known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided as they become available.