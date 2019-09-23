Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

The man who barricaded himself in his home, and was later shot by law enforcement, has died

LOWELL, Ark. (KFTA ) — The man who was involved in a SWAT standoff in Lowell Monday afternoon, September 23, has died.

The man has been identified as Charles “Chase” Nation, 31, and lived at the 300 block of N. Bloomington in Lowell, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) statement.

BCSO’s SWAT was called to help out the Lowell Police Department in a situation that involved a person who was barricaded in their home.

The report states, “after several attempts to negotiate, the SWAT team entered into the residence and began to establish communications with Nation and to take him into custody. As a result of the armed suspect refusing to surrender, his actions lead to him being shot.”

Over the weekend the Lowell Police Department had received multiple call-outs which led to LPD issuing warrants for Nation.

Nation was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to BCSO.

One deputy is on administrative leave until further notice, per BCSO.

No further information at this time. The Arkansas State Police has taken over the investigation.