Suspect wanted after firing shots from vehicle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville police are searching for a suspect who they say fired a gun from a vehicle and fled.

The incident happened at 8:05 p.m. on Stone Street west of the University of Arkansas campus, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Murphy said drivers in two separate vehicles were chasing one another when one of the drivers fired shots. It’s unclear which car the shots came from.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

At 9:28 p.m., university police said there is no threat of a shooter on campus.

There is no threat of a shooter on campus. FVPD is investigating a shots fired call with no injuries west of campus. — UARKPD (@UARKPD) September 6, 2019

This is a developing story.