‘Suspicious death’ investigated in Fort Smith, one arrested

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Detectives are investigating a death in the 1800 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

William Dubois, Jr., 72, was found dead inside the residence, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Investigators were called to the scene and have determined that the death was not due to natural causes or self-inflicted injuries.

One arrest has been made in connection to this case. Authorities cannot release the individual’s identity at this time.

Next of kin has been notified and detectives continue to follow several leads.