Suspicious deaths investigated in southern, eastern Oklahoma

CADDO, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s investigating two separate suspicious deaths in the state.

The OSBI says the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance after an unidentified body was found Thursday near Caddo, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

OSBI spokeswoman Brooke Arbeitman says the body was sent to the state medical examiner to determine the identity and cause of death.

Arbeitman said the agency is also investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday along a road in Le Flore County near Wister, about 160 miles (257 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City near the Arkansas state line.

Arbeitman said the woman’s body was also sent to the medical examiner for identification and the cause of death.

