SWEPCO expects to meet Friday restoration deadline despite rain

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Thursday marked another day of storm cleanup, and rain added another challenge for line workers already facing a tough task. Still, the company expects to meet its self-set Friday deadline to restore power for all customers.

Carey Sullivan is a SWEPCO spokesperson, and she said crews thoroughly pushed through Thursday to match the original timeline. Fewer than 200 customers were still powerless by the afternoon, which was significantly fewer than the 8,800 that lost power during the height of the damage.

Sullivan said about 75 customers had damage to their service entrance or weather head, both requiring an electrician before SWEPCO can turn the lights back on. She said it’s imperative that homeowners allow workers to do their jobs without distraction.

“You are welcome to watch people, but please don’t get in their way, or please don’t interrupt them,” Sullivan said. “They’re really trying to focus on what they’re doing.”

Sullivan said homeowners might see someone watching a line worker, and those people are certified observers. They’re there for safety reasons, so it’s best just to let them do their jobs, as well.