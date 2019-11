SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Siloam Springs firefighters are near the city’s Kayak Park rescuing a person from flooded waters.

First responders were dispatched about 3 p.m. to Fisher Ford Road near the park.

Capt. Derek Spicer with the city’s police department said the rescue involves a vehicle.

Additional details have yet to be released. This is a developing story.