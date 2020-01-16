Take This Job and Love It: Pastry Chef

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KFTA) — Briar Rose bakery is known for all things delicious and handmade from scratch. The bakery is best known for its cinnamon rolls which are a hit with locals across Northwest Arkansas.

Fox 24’s Tavares Jones takes us inside the kitchen to try his hand at making the popular cinnamon rolls and found out just what makes them so special. Owner Larry Bowden shares how during his career as a Vice President with IBM, he traveled the world eating some of the best foods and pastries.

Bowden ultimately brought his experience of flavors back to Farmington. What began as a retirement hobby for Bowden and his wife Diane, has now turned into a thriving family business loved by locals across the region.

