Take This Job and Love It: Recycling & Trash Collection

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville recycles roughly 7,000 tons of materials through its recycling program annually, that’s about 25 tons per day. Fox 24’s Tavares Jones got an inside look at what it takes to do the job of a curbside recycling driver, trying his hand at working a neighborhood route, while sorting and processing recyclable materials.

Route Supervisor Stephen Robbins shares the ins-and-outs of the daily grind and shows just how his job impacts the citizens of Fayetteville. It’s not the most glamorous job, but it’s people like Robbins who work each day with pride to make the recycling process happen.

To learn more about the city of Fayetteville's curbside recycling program, click here.