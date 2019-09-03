Task Force team from Washington County deploys to Florida

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Task Force members from Washington County are deploying to Florida to assist with efforts related to Hurricane Dorian.

NWA Task Force 1 departed their base of operations at 5 a.m. this morning, per the request of the state of Florida to assist with rescue efforts related to Hurricane Dorian.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management facilitated the EMAC (Emergency Management Assistance Compact) request and made certain all approvals from Florida Governor DeSantis and Arkansas Governor Hutchinson were in place.

Deputy Director Curry along with NWA Task Force team members from Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Siloam Springs Fire Departments will link up with partners from the Central Arkansas Task Force 1 in Little Rock and they will respond to Florida as Arkansas USAR Task Force 1.