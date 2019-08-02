Tax free weekend 2019 sweeps through Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday this weekend to benefit back-to-school shoppers.

This tax break will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 3rd and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 4th.

Several Fayetteville businesses will have other promotions alongside the tax free deals.

JCPenney Stores

JCPenney salons are offering $10 kids haircuts for Kindergartners through 6th graders. The JCPenney Optical shop is offering children 16 years and under one pair of eyeglasses for $39.99 or two for $69.99, valid through September 29th.

Dollar General

Teachers can save 20 percent on qualifying stationary items with a valid ID through September 7th. Customers can also save $5 off any $15 qualifying school supply purchase through the DG Digital Coupon Program now through September 7th.