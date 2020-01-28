Tax season starts January 27

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Tax season is officially underway.

The IRS is now accepting 2019 returns for individual taxpayers.

More than 150 million returns are expected to be processed this year, with an automatic extension available to October 15.

If you made $69,000 or less in 2019, the IRS said you can get started using several free file programs.

There are 10 different options to choose from on its website.

However, that doesn’t mean you’ll get your tax refund early.

“The average, according to the IRS is eight to 21 days unless you have EIC, child tax credits, or additional child tax credit. Those are not going to be processed until February 15th. There is a delay on those this year again, just like the last couple of years,” said Mike Stevens, H&R Block District Manager.

You’ll have until April 15 to file your taxes. There are several free tax services in Northwest Arkansas, including the Care Community Center and United Way.

United Way is currently looking for qualified volunteers to help its tax prep services.