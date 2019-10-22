Tech company expanding in Arkansas and hiring 1,200 workers

DXC said the new jobs will be added over the next four years and will include IT developers, business analysts and call center professionals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Virginia-based technology company announced Tuesday that it is expanding its central Arkansas facility to create a center to work with Medicaid programs in 30 states and is hiring 1,200 new workers.

DXC Technology announced the expansion of its facility in Conway, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Little Rock, to create a global “Center of Excellence” to work with Medicaid businesses and other clients. Nearly 450 people currently work at the facility. The company said the new jobs will also be in automotive and security information technology services.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the expansion demonstrated the success of the state’s efforts to promote technology, including a law he pushed for that requires every public high school to offer computer science courses.

“This, I hope, is an example to the world that Arkansas is not a place you overlook with technology jobs, but Arkansas is a destination place when it comes to technology companies, whether they’re startups or long-term existing companies,” Hutchinson said at an event with company officials announcing the expansion.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission said the company is receiving cash rebates based on the jobs created through the expansion. The company currently has a $63.5 million contract with the state Department of Human Services to handle its Medicaid management information system, which includes claims processing and provider enrollment.

DXC said the new jobs will be added over the next four years and will include IT developers, business analysts and call center professionals. The Conway facility is one of two Medicaid services delivery centers the company has in the U.S.

The company said it also provides health and human services to clients in 42 states and territories.

“We have a great team in Conway, and our expansion here will create new job and career opportunities, strengthen our educational partnerships, and contribute to the area’s growth economically and as a center of innovation,” Andrea Fiumicelli, DXC’s vice president and general manager of healthcare and life sciences, said in a statement.





