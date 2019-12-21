Teen charged in Prairie Grove gun thefts

Washington County Detention Center booking photo Dario Quiroz.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFTA) — A teen linked to the theft of dozens of guns stolen from an Ace Hardware Store will be tried as an adult in court.

Sixteen-year-old Dario Quiroz [key-rows] was initially charged in juvenile court with being an accomplice to theft of property, accomplice commercial burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and minor in possession of a handgun.

State prosecutors moved the case to the adult division of Washington County Circuit Court.

Seventy-nine guns were stolen from the store in Prairie Grove in February 2019, they included pistols, revolvers, and long rifles, according to police.

