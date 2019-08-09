Teens in Greenwood being called heroes

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFTA) — Three teenagers in Greenland are being called heroes for their quick thinking when every second marked the difference between life and death.

It was a normal day for Lantie Bowers, spending time taking care of his truck, but that quickly changed the moment his blood sugar dropped in the peak of summer heat.

“You don’t usually enjoy waking up to strange faces but I was that day,” Bowers said.

Type 1 Diabetes that he has had for more than 50 years almost claimed his life on July 26, but luckily for Bowers, some Good Samaritans helped saved his life.

“Three young men see me laying on the ground by my truck over here and they turned back around to come up and check on me,” Bowers said. “You usually don’t fine young men that would do that.”

LD Richmond, Hank Moses, and Justin Hawkins drove by Bowers’ house and weren’t sure if he was working on his truck or if something was not right.

“We came up here and tapped on him and asked if he was all right,” Hawkins said. “He was not moving at all then we got up close and started shaking him a little bit and then he open his eyes.”

The boys called Central Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and helped Bowers get into his chair until help arrived.

“Justin (Hawkins) and I (Richmond) came up behind him and lifted him up and Hank (Moses) grabbed his chair,” Richmond said.

When EMS arrived, the boys were told they could leave so Bowers and his wife, Stephanie Bowers, never got the chance to thank them in the midst of everything that was going on.

After weeks of trying to find the boys who helped saved her husband’s life, the Bowers finally got to thank them in person after finding them on social media.

“I don’t know these three boys from Adam and they don’t know me,” Bowers said. “They were willing to go out of their way to help a stranger and I wish I could do more.”

The boys said they never thought they would be in the limelight for something that should be second nature to people.

“Always make sure that someone is okay even if you don’t know what’s happening because it can be the difference between someone dying and living,” Moses said.

Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow gave the three teens a certificate of recognition for “A Random Act of Kindness” on Monday, August 5.

When asked if the boys were Bowers’ heroes he replied with “Yes they are, all three of them.”