Tennis tournament raises money for women’s shelter

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The NWA Challenge for Hope is hosting a tennis tournament and gala to raise money for the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter.

The NWA Women’s Shelter helps families in Northwest Arkansas that are in crisis due to domestic abuse or sexual abuse.

Each year, NWAWS provides hope to over 2000 victims of violence through its crisis hot line, safe shelter and advocacy to over 500 people (women, children, and men), and ongoing support to over 200 survivors.

Last year, the event raised more than $67,000. The NWA Challenge for Hope says its donated more than $4 million to charity over the past 27 years.

Tennis tournament play and pro exhibitions will continue on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pinnacle Tennis courts in Rogers.

‘Cocktails by the Courts’ will follow tournament play.

KNWA’s own chief meteorologist Dan Skoff is hosting the event.